Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $19.75, 308,738 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 224,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Marten Transport by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

