Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Up 10.3% in March

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 27th total of 940,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $186.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.94. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

