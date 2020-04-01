Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.50 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

MAS stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.20. 4,561,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,224,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after purchasing an additional 624,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,893,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,827,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,678,000 after buying an additional 532,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

