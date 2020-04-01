Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $68.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Match Group traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $61.61, 2,482,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,794,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura increased their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

