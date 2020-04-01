McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,562,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 27th total of 41,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.19. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on MUX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.73.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
