McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,562,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 27th total of 41,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.19. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 124,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 109.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120,333 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MUX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

