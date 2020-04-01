Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 27th total of 65,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Medley Capital stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 235,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,245. Medley Capital has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 13.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 207.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Medley Capital will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 231,964 shares of company stock worth $508,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medley Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,100,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 314,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

