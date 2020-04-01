MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Up 6.9%

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.46, 101,246 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 122,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several research firms recently commented on MGTX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $458.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 411.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $176,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,868 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 643.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

