Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MELI. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

MELI stock traded down $41.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.34. The stock had a trading volume of 965,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,312. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $597.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.72. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $756.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

