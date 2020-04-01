MetaHash (MHC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.43 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. #MetaHash has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.02583703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00194760 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,926,542,554 coins and its circulating supply is 1,759,360,061 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

