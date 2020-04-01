Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in March

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 717,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 680,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

MTX stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 383,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

