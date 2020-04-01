Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Up 10.1% in March

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 27th total of 728,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of MOD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
