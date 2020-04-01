Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Up 10.1% in March

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 27th total of 728,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of MOD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 540,290 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,333,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 783,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 152,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 682,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 435,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

