Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.41 and last traded at $51.13, approximately 8,340,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,307,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after buying an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

