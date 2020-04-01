Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $829.34 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Monero has a market cap of $829.34 million and $113.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $47.37 or 0.00747646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, Binance, Livecoin and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,506,325 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

