Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MOG.A. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:MOG.A traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. Moog has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Moog had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $754.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Moog’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

