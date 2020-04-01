Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Price Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $41.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.62, 23,748,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 18,147,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,195,000 after purchasing an additional 761,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.