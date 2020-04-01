MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Up 12.7% in March

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,925,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 27th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 964,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In other news, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 10,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at $414,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III bought 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MRC Global by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after buying an additional 822,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MRC Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 752,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,285. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $319.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

