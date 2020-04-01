MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.66 and last traded at $101.84, 267,954 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 257,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.32.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In related news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at $10,098,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $7,640,110. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after buying an additional 199,030 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,274,000 after purchasing an additional 52,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,899,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

