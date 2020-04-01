Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Trading Up 6.5%

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $294.71 and last traded at $293.72, approximately 580,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,241,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Msci by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Msci by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

