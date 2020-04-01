M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Shares Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) were down 7.3% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as low as $94.45 and last traded at $95.86, approximately 899,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 976,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.43.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average of $156.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

