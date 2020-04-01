MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MFSF. ValuEngine lowered MutualFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered MutualFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of MFSF traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. 14,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MutualFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFSF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

