Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NK. ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Nantkwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

NASDAQ NK traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 451,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $277.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nantkwest will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NK. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nantkwest (NK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.