National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading 6.3% Higher

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $42.71, 517,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 343,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Beverage by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in National Beverage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.