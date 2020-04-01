National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading 6.3% Higher

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $42.71, 517,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 343,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Beverage by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in National Beverage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.