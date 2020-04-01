National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Up 6.8%

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.58, 1,082,381 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 761,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 40.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

