NEM Price Reaches $0.0359 (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. NEM has a total market cap of $322.96 million and $15.70 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Cryptomate and Bittrex. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin, Indodax, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, Coinbe, COSS, Kuna, OKEx, Iquant, Kryptono, Cryptopia, Liquid, Zaif, Huobi, Poloniex, Exrates, Coinsuper, Koineks, B2BX, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Cryptomate, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

