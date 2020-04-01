Neo Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Neo coin can now be bought for $6.60 or 0.00104132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Livecoin, BCEX and Tidebit. Neo has a market capitalization of $465.43 million and approximately $432.21 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 126.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.02571107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00194033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Livecoin, Bibox, Coinnest, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Upbit, Binance, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Tidebit, Bitfinex, Bitinka, CoinEx, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Allcoin, COSS, TDAX, DragonEX, BigONE, Coinrail, BitForex, OKEx, Ovis, Switcheo Network, BitMart, Coinsuper, LBank, Exrates, HitBTC, BCEX, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Liquid, Cryptopia, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

