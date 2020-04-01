NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Trading 6.1% Higher

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.32, 457,860 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 383,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $672.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,892,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetGear in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NetGear by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetGear by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in NetGear by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

