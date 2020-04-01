Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 1,640 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

T traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 54,625,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,212,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $201.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

