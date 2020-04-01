Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 3,718 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,587,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,536. The firm has a market cap of $324.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

