Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 13,125 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,484,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,044,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $454.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.