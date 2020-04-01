Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 495 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $9.92 on Wednesday, hitting $134.06. 8,733,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,447,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 670.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $40,878.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and sold 418,964 shares worth $71,752,168. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

