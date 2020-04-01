Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 6,830 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,286,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,941,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.