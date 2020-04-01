Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

PG stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $109.33. 11,092,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,446,551. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.