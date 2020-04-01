Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $9.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,298. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $169.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

