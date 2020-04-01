Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $7.68 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $13,160,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.12. 6,871,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

