Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. BP makes up 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. 23,478,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,539,528. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

