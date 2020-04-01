Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

ZTS traded down $5.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.92. 2,521,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

