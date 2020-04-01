Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,971 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. 3,167,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,126. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,426 shares of company stock worth $90,232. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

