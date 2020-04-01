Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of JEC traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

