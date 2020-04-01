Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 100 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 706,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,301. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.43. The company has a market cap of $306.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Several brokerages have commented on NSRGY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

