Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 24,195 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned about 0.21% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $9,634,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 123,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 874,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.67 and a beta of 0.64. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 103.94%.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.