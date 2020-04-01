Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $16.67 on Wednesday, hitting $223.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,690. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.