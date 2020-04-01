Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

MKL stock traded down $42.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $885.72. 38,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.62. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,127.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,149.53.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

