Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Home Depot from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.24.

NYSE HD traded down $8.08 on Wednesday, hitting $178.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,855,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,366. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.21. The firm has a market cap of $210.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

