Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 516 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $3.95 on Wednesday, reaching $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.73. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0554 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

