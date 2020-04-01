Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,560. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

