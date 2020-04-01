Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ES traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $75.99. 2,425,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

