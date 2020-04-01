Newton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Newton has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 126.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.02571107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00194033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

