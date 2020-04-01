NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Up 6.1%

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $248.23 and last traded at $246.01, 3,905,465 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,911,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.95.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

