Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $42.76, 415,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 745,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

