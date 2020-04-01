Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $42.76, 415,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 745,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.15.
The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NEP)
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.
