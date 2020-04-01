Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,454 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $79.23. 9,770,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,772,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.